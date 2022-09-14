Sep 14, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Presentation



Corporate Participants

David Ridley

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc - MD

Andrew Dane

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc - Finance Director



David Ridley - The Artisanal Spirits Company plc - MD



Yeah, we're delighted to be able to provide an overview of our interim results for the first six months for the period ending June 30, 2022, in which we continue to make significant progress against our ambitions, both strategically and commercially. Sales grew significantly by 25% in the period and membership by 24% to over 35,500 members.



The Artisanal Spirits Company is a fast-growth, unique premium spirits company. We've got a pioneering model, a long-term global growth opportunity and a business that is primed for future delivery. So we're the owners of the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, the leading curator and provider of premium single cask Scotch Malt Whisky, primarily available for sale online to a growing global membership.

