Sep 14, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Presentation
Sep 14, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* David Ridley
The Artisanal Spirits Company plc - MD
* Andrew Dane
The Artisanal Spirits Company plc - Finance Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Chris Wickham
Equity Development - Analyst
* Chris Pitcher
Redburn - Analyst
* Ashton Olds
Berenberg - Analyst
* Ben McNeil
Numis
* Dan Casey
Cenkos Securities - Analyst
* Gavin Laidlaw
Stockwatch - MD
=====================
David Ridley - The Artisanal Spirits Company plc - MD
Welcome to the Artisanal Spirits Company half-year results to June 30, 2022. It's an absolute privilege to be in our first physical analyst meeting. So it's nice to actually eyeball people face to face and actually to have so many of you. So I thank the instinctive team for pulling all of this together.
I'm David Ridley. I'm the
Sep 14, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
