Sep 14, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Welcome to the Artisanal Spirits Company half-year results to June 30, 2022. It's an absolute privilege to be in our first physical analyst meeting. So it's nice to actually eyeball people face to face and actually to have so many of you. So I thank the instinctive team for pulling all of this together.



I'm David Ridley. I'm the