Mar 29, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Presentation

Mar 29, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Andrew Dane

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc - CEO

* Billy McCarter

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc - Interim Finance Director



=====================

Andrew Dane - The Artisanal Spirits Company plc - CEO



Thank you very much, all, for coming along and joining us this morning. I'll start by introducing myself again for those of you I haven't met. I'm Andrew Dane, and I'm the Chief Exec, but also joined by my colleague Billy McCarter here, who, as of six weeks ago, is our Interim FD, having joined the business last year after a significant period of time at Diageo and others, has been a brilliant addition to the team. So you'll get to hear from Billy and also get to chat afterwards for those of you who haven't got to say hello.



So cracking on, it's been another really good set of results. So I would characterize it as very positive and a strong year of delivery. So before we get into the actual values, I just thought I