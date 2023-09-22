Sep 22, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Presentation - Q&A

Sep 22, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Andrew Dane

Artisanal Spirits Company PLC - CEO

* Billy McCarter

Artisanal Spirits Company PLC - CFO



=====================

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Artisanal Spirits Company PLC investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself, but the company will review all the questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. Before we begin, I'd like to let the following poll.



And I'd now like to hand you over to Andrew Dane, CEO. Good morning, sir.



Andrew Dane - Artisanal Spirits Company PLC - CEO



Good morning. Thanks so much all for joining. So I'm Andrew Dane; I'm the Chief Executive of Artisanal Spirits Company. I'm joined here by Billy McCarter, CFO.



So look forward to talk to you about Artisanal Spirits Company, which creates and