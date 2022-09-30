Q2 2022 Vivoryon Therapeutics NV Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 30, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Vivoryon Therapeutics Half Year Results for 2022.



Information in today's conference is being recorded. And at this time, I will turn the call over to your host today, Ms. Manuela Bader. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Manuela Bader - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. - Director of IR & Communications



Thank you, George. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today for Vivoryon's conference call to discuss the company's first half 2022 results and operational progress today, including details on the (inaudible) we announced earlier this morning. This morning, Vivoryon issued a press release reporting its first half 2022 results. This is posted on the company's website at www.vivoryon.com.



On the call with me today are Uli Dauer, our Chief Executive Officer of Vivoryon; and Florian Schmid, our Chief Financial Officer. Also with us on today's call and available for questions is Michael Schaeffer, our Chief Business Officer. We will begin