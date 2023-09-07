Half Year 2023 Vivoryon Therapeutics NV Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 07, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Anne Doering - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. - Chief Strategy & IR Officer and Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Rod. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today for Vivoryon's conference call to discuss the company's first half 2023 results and operational progress. This morning, Vivoryon issued a press release reporting its first half 2023 results, which is posted on the company's website at www.vivoryon.com.



On the call with me today are Vivoryon's new Chief Executive Officer, Frank Weber; and Florian Schmid, our Chief Financial Officer. Also with us on today's call and available for questions is Michael Schaeffer,