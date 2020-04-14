Annovis Bio Inc Investor Webinar and Q&A with CEO Transcript

Apr 14, 2020 / 08:05PM GMT

Maria L. MacCecchini - Annovis Bio, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President & Director



Thank you for being with me today, and thank you so much for listening to our technology on how we do treat Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease by protecting nerve cells from dying. I'm the Founder of Annovis Bio. I'm also the President and CEO, and I've been running this company for 10 years.



Since I'm a scientist, I spend most of my time to think about life, trying to figure out how nerve cells die and how we could prevent them from dying. And in fact, I'm here to tell you that we've figured it out. What happens when a nerve cell gets injured is that toxic proteins attack its information highway. And when the information highway in the nerve cell doesn't work, the nerve cell cannot talk to itself, it cannot talk to other nerve cells, it cannot talk to the body, it cannot talk to the environment. It gets isolated and sick and it dies. And our drug protects the nerve cell from all these things and does put the brain back into a healthy environment.



We went public in January. Our symbol is ANVS, and we are