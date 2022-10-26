Annovis Bio Inc at ThinkEquity Conference Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

(audio in progress) accounting advisory firm, and we help companies with their financial reporting, accounting, valuation, and HR needs, and specialize assisting companies navigate the capital markets.



It's my pleasure to introduce you to Dr. Maria Maccecchini and Henry Hagopian III from Annovis Bio.



Maria Maccecchini - Annovis Bio, Inc. - Founder, President, CEO, & Executive Board Member



Hi, good morning. Good morning and welcome here. So I'm going to talk about Annovis Bio. We work on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.



This is our disclosure.



And we are in Phase 3 with a drug that, in Phase 2, worked in Parkinson's disease. It actually improved movement, and it worked in Alzheimer's disease. It improved cognition.



As far as I know, we are the only company that has a drug that works in Alzheimer's and -- oh, I see. Can you turn this off? I have two microphones. Okay, that's -- so as far as I know, this is -- we are the only company that has a drug that works in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's and in animals,