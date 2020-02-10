Q4 2019 Cambium Networks Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Peter Schuman - Cambium Networks Corporation - Senior Director IR



Thank you, Chris. Welcome, and thank you for joining us today for Cambium Networks Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. Welcome to all those joining by webcast. Atul Bhatnagar, our President and CEO; and Stephen Cumming, our CFO, are here for today's call.



The financial results press release and CFO commentary referenced on this call are accessible on the Investor Relations page of our website, and the press release has been submitted on a Form 8-K with the SEC. A copy of today's prepared remarks will also be available on