May 26, 2021 / 07:40PM GMT

Paul Coster - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst, Alternative Energy & Applied and Emerging Technologies



So good afternoon, everyone. It's -- I am Paul Coster. I cover IT hardware and/or (inaudible) actually for JPMorgan. I'm joined on the call by my colleague, Paul Chan, who co-covers the space with me. And today is May 26, 2021, and it's the 45th JPMorgan TMC Conference. And we're getting to the close of proceedings now.



Just before we start, I want to remind everyone that you can submit questions, I will read them into the conversation, as we proceed. And you can do so through the meeting website. So please do feel free to do that, I'll be checking as we proceed. And the questions will be going to Atul Bhatnagar, the CEO of Cambium Network. CMBM, is the ticker. Atul, I know you just had your COVID shot. You're feeling a little bit under the weather, but thank you so much for being here.



Atul Bhatnagar - Cambium Networks Corporation - President, CEO & Director



No problem, Paul, a young man like me can take it.

