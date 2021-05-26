May 26, 2021 / 07:40PM GMT
Paul Coster - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst, Alternative Energy & Applied and Emerging Technologies
So good afternoon, everyone. It's -- I am Paul Coster. I cover IT hardware and/or (inaudible) actually for JPMorgan. I'm joined on the call by my colleague, Paul Chan, who co-covers the space with me. And today is May 26, 2021, and it's the 45th JPMorgan TMC Conference. And we're getting to the close of proceedings now.
Just before we start, I want to remind everyone that you can submit questions, I will read them into the conversation, as we proceed. And you can do so through the meeting website. So please do feel free to do that, I'll be checking as we proceed. And the questions will be going to Atul Bhatnagar, the CEO of Cambium Network. CMBM, is the ticker. Atul, I know you just had your COVID shot. You're feeling a little bit under the weather, but thank you so much for being here.
Atul Bhatnagar - Cambium Networks Corporation - President, CEO & Director
No problem, Paul, a young man like me can take it.
Cambium Networks Corp at JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Virtual) Transcript
May 26, 2021 / 07:40PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...