Jan 18, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Riley Gallagher -
Good morning, good afternoon and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining today's webinar. We'll be getting started in just another minute or 2 to give more people the chance to join. Hello, everyone, and welcome to today's webinar. Before we start, I would like to introduce today's presenter, Matt Mangriotis, our Senior Director of Product Line Management here at Cambium Networks. I also want to encourage everyone to ask any questions you may have during the presentation in the questions tab on the control panel. You can also find the spec sheet of the products that we will be discussing today in the handout section on the control panel as well. But without further ado, I'll hand it off to you, Matt.
Matt Mangriotis -
Thanks very much, Riley. Appreciate it, and welcome, everyone. Again, my name is Matt Mangriotis, I'm the Product Manager specifically for the PMP 450 platform as well as this exciting new introduction to the portfolio. And this is what we're calling the 5G fixed wireless point-to-multipoint product in the 28 gigahertz range, otherwise known
Cambium Networks Corp To Discuss Multi-Gigabit 5G Fixed Wireless Call Transcript
Jan 18, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
