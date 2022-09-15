Sep 15, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Roderick Hall -



Okay. I think we're going to get going here. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to day 4 of the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference. I'm Rod Hall. I do infrastructure technology research along with my team here at Goldman Sachs. And I've got the great pleasure of having Atul Bhatnagar here -- sorry, Atul, hopefully, I didn't butcher your name too much, who's the CEO of Cambium. So welcome. Thank you for coming to the conference.



Atul Bhatnagar - Cambium Networks Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Rod.



Questions and Answers:

So I thought maybe we could kick off with a brief overview of Cambium, maybe you kind of catch us up on where the company is today? And maybe just a description of what Cambium does for people that might be listening who aren't as familiar with the company.- Cambium Networks Corporation - President, CEO & DirectorThanks, Rod. First all, good morning to everybody in the room as