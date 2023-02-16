Q4 2022 Cambium Networks Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Peter Schuman - Cambium Networks Corporation - Senior Director of Investor & Industry Analyst Relations



Thank you, Amy. Welcome, and thank you for joining us today for Cambium Networks' fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results conference call, and welcome to all those joining by webcast. Atul Bhatnagar, our President and CEO; and Andrew Bronstein, our CFO, are here for today's call. The financial results press release and CFO commentary referenced on this call are accessible on the Investor page of our website, and the press release has been submitted on Form 8-K with the SEC.



Certain revisions were made with -- within operating expenses in prior periods to conform to the