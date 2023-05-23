May 23, 2023 / 09:15PM GMT
Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
Good afternoon. I'm Samik Chatterjee. I cover the hardware companies at JPMorgan. For the next session, we are hosting Cambium Networks, and I have the pleasure of hosting Atul Bhatnagar, who is the President and CEO of the company. Atul, thanks for taking the time to attend the conference.
Questions and Answers:
I guess we're starting off with few questions that's more to really sort of get a temperature check on a couple of different things. But the first question is more around the macro. And really, as you look through the remainder of the year, where do you see the biggest macro risk to your business?
Atul Bhatnagar - Cambium Networks Corporation - President, CEO & Director
As we look at the rest of the year, Samik, I think the first macro risk, which has reduced significantly is the supply chain, which was key macro risk for us in the last, I think, 15 months