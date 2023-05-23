May 23, 2023 / 09:15PM GMT

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Good afternoon. I'm Samik Chatterjee. I cover the hardware companies at JPMorgan. For the next session, we are hosting Cambium Networks, and I have the pleasure of hosting Atul Bhatnagar, who is the President and CEO of the company. Atul, thanks for taking the time to attend the conference.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - AnalystI guess we're starting off with few questions that's more to really sort of get a temperature check on a couple of different things. But the first question is more around the macro. And really, as you look through the remainder of the year, where do you see the biggest macro risk to your business?- Cambium Networks Corporation - President, CEO & DirectorAs we look at the rest of the year, Samik, I think the first macro risk, which has reduced significantly is the supply chain, which was key macro risk for us in the last, I think, 15 months