Good morning. Welcome to Oppenheimer's 26th Annual Tech Conference. I'm Ed Yang, research analyst at Oppenheimer's cloud and communications team. This is a fireside chat format, so please send your questions into the dashboard.



Today, I'm very pleased to host the management team from Cambium Networks. We've got Atul Bhatnagar, We've got Morgan Kurk, new CEO; Andrew Bronstein, CFO; and Peter Schuman, IR.



Questions and Answers:

- Oppenheimer - AnalystWell, first of all, Morgan, congratulations on your new appointment. What can you tell investors about your background and journey to become the new CEO of Cambium?- Cambium Networks Corporation - President & CEOAbsolutely. Well, let's start off. I am an engineer by degree. I have two degrees in electromagnetics and optics, which really is a lot about RF communications. And then I got a business degree. I started my career at Motorola as a design engineer, if anybody remembers the old analog amp