Half Year 2022 Lastminute.com NV Earnings Call Transcript

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Half Year Results 2022 of lastminute Group Conference Call.



Thank you, Sandra. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking out the time and attending this call. Differently from what originally planned, and due to the circumstances, the company has decided to anticipate the publication of its financial results for 1 -- first half 2022. On the call here today, we have Laurent Foata, Chairman of the Board of lastminute.com; Laura Amoretti, Interim Chief Executive Officer; and Sergio Signoretti, Chief Financial Officer.



The company management that will provide an opening statement, the most recent update in terms of both the business update as well as