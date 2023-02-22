Full Year 2022 Nepi Rockcastle NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Rolf Rudiger Dany - NEPI Rockcastle N.V. - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome. Welcome to the [results] presentation of NEPI Rockcastle for the year for a pretty good year of 2022. It's my pleasure to have you all here, not only here at the JSE in Joburg, but also if you're online, behind your laptops or just by phone. So thank you for joining us today. And I think we move right into the presentation of our results.



Well, NEPI Rockcastle is still located in CEE in total, very strong region. I think that has been proven another year in 2022, and we are growing in this region. We are growing by our operational results, but also with the acquisitions we did by the year-end, and it proves that NEPI Rockcastle is the strongest player of retail real estate in the entire region. And we are delivering on our strategy. Ladies and gentlemen, when we look at growth, I think the most important number for our investors is the growth on the distributable earnings for 2022. That's why I put it actually on top of this page, more or less. So we will grow 51.5% versus the year of 2021