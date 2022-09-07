Sep 07, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 07, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Gareth Jenkins
Accrol Group Holdings plc - CEO
* Richard Newman
Accrol Group Holdings plc - CFO
=====================
Operator
Welcome to the Accrol Group Holdings' full-year results webinar. (Operator Instructions) This webinar is being recorded.
I'll now hand over to Gareth Jenkins, CEO; and Richard Newman, CFO. Gareth, over to you.
Gareth Jenkins - Accrol Group Holdings plc - CEO
Can I just welcome everyone to the full year '22 results for Accrol plc? We're going to start off with a short video of the business to give you a real flavor of some of the major changes that have gone on over the last 12 months. So if you'd like to run the video, please?
(video playing)
Thank you for that. We'll start with the slide presentation. If you could just move to Slide 3 for me. I just wanted to remind everyone, just a flavor of our markets and our business and where we are
Full Year 2022 Accrol Group Holdings PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 07, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...