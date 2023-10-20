Oct 20, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

Oct 20, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT



Good morning, and welcome to the third quarter 2023 presentation for Norske Skog. Briefly on strategy. Norske Skog will continue to optimize cash flows from publication paper and ramp up to become a leading independent container producer. At the same time, we will explore new revenue streams from fiber processing with a particular focus on the Nordics. We have a strong financial position to pursue this strategy with more than NOK 3 billion of liquidity and remaining net investments just below NOK 1 billion.



Here, third quarter in brief. Earnings negatively impacted by weak markets. EBITDA in the quarter of NOK 327 million, including property damage insurance of NOK 67 million, reimbursement of power payments of NOK 77 million, and negative impact of NOK 55 million related to change in CO2 compensation scheme.



Paper and