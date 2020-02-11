Feb 11, 2020 / 10:15PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Bapcor Half Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Darryl Abotomey. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Darryl G. Abotomey - Bapcor Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Greg and myself for Bapcor's first half of the financial year 2020 results.
The ASX released the financial accounts, and the presentation were lodged with the ASX this morning and are available on the Bapcor website. On behalf of all the team at Bapcor, and that's throughout our whole business, we'd like to present what is another record result.
So turning -- for those who've got the presentation to Page 3, one of the things in the -- these results is the complication of the new lease accounting standard, which I'm sure everyone will agree adds significant value to shareholders and to readers. So everything I
Half Year 2020 Bapcor Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 11, 2020 / 10:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...