Bapcor Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 20, 2020 / 02:30AM GMT

Andrew Charles Harrison - Bapcor Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of the Board, it is my pleasure to welcome you to our first virtual AGM being the Bapcor Limited 2020 Annual General Meeting.



I hope you, your family and friends are keeping safe and well in these challenging and uncertain times.



While this online format may be familiar for some shareholders, I acknowledge that it may be less so for others. However, I assure you that you'll have the same opportunity to participate today as you would at a physical meeting. This includes being able to ask questions and vote electronically.



My name is Andrew Harrison, Chairman of the Board of Bapcor Limited. Allow me to begin by introducing my fellow directors and management team. On the call today, we have Darryl Abotomey, our Chief Executive and Managing Director, who is in Melbourne today; our independent nonexecutive directors, here with me in Sydney, we have Maggie Haseltine, Jenny Macdonald and James Todd. In Melbourne with Darryl, we have Therese Ryan, and in