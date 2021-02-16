Half Year 2021 Bapcor Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2021 / 11:15PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Bapcor H1 FY '21 Financial Results Investor Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Darryl Abotomey. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Darryl G. Abotomey - Bapcor Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Bapcor's July to December 2020 results presentation. I have with me today Noel Meehan, Bapcor's Chief Financial Officer. On behalf of the Board, leadership team and Bapcor's talented team members, I am very pleased to be announcing our results for the first half of the 2021 financial year.



Bapcor's delivered another record half year result driven by growth in revenue, operating leverage and profitability in all business segments. Along with the strong financial performance, Bapcor has continued to progress its major projects that will underpin the group's future success. And the