Full Year 2021 Bapcor Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Bapcor's 2021 results and strategy update. So Noel Meehan, Bapcor's CFO, and myself will go through the presentation deck that was lodged with the ASX this morning and is available on Bapcor's website. In addition, the financial accounts [for full year] have also been lodged with the ASX and are available on Bapcor's website.



Bapcor's main objective is to grow shareholder value, and to achieve this, we focus on 6 key areas, which are shown on Page 2 of the presentation. These are achieved by implementing Bapcor's values in everything we do. So we're