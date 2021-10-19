Bapcor Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 19, 2021 / 02:30AM GMT

Margaret Anne Haseltine - Bapcor Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chair



Good afternoon to everyone. My name is Margie Haseltine, and I'm the Chair of the Board of Bapcor Limited. And on behalf of the Board, it is my pleasure to welcome you to the Bapcor Limited 2021 Annual General Meeting. I hope you and your family and friends are keeping safe and well in these challenging times, indeed unprecedented times.



While this online format may be familiar to some shareholders, I acknowledge it may be less so for others. However, I assure you that you will have the same opportunity to participate today as you would at a physical meeting. This includes being able to ask questions and vote electronically.



Allow me to begin by introducing my fellow Directors and the management team. On the line, we have Darryl Abotomey, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director; our Independent Non-Executive Directors, Jennifer Macdonald, Therese Ryan, James Todd and Mark Powell; and also Noel Meehan, the -- our CFO; and George Sakoufakis, the Company Secretary. And for the sake of completeness, I should