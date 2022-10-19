Bapcor Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 19, 2022 / 02:30AM GMT

Margaret Anne Haseltine - Bapcor Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Maggie Haseltine. I'm Chair of the Board of Bapcor Limited. On behalf of the Board, it is my pleasure to welcome you to the Bapcor Limited 2020 (sic) [2022] Annual General Meeting. I begin today by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today and pay my respects to their elders past and present. And I extend that respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders peoples here today or either online.



After 2 years of conducting this meeting online format due to COVID, it's our great pleasure to be returning to a physical meeting while still enabling online participation to allow shareholders to ask questions and vote electronically. Allow me to begin today by introducing my fellow directors in the room. We have Noel Meehan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director; and our other independent nonexecutive directors. We have Jennifer Macdonald, Mark Bernhard, James Todd and Mark Powell.



Looking to the future, we are very pleased to welcome Brad