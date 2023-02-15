Half Year 2023 Bapcor Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Bapcor Fiscal Year '23 Half Year Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Stefan. Please go ahead, sir.



Stefan Camphausen - Bapcor Limited - CFO



Thank you, operator, and a warm welcome from our side as well. My name is Stefan Camphausen, I'm the CFO of Bapcor. With me are members of Bapcor's executive team, and together, we will present Bapcor's FY '23 half year results in the next 30 minutes or so, followed by a Q&A session.



It is now my pleasure to hand over to Noel Meehan, Bapcor's CEO and Managing Director.



Noel Anthony Meehan - Bapcor Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thanks, Stefan, and Good morning to everyone on the call. Let me first begin by acknowledging the Traditional Owners on the land on which we meet today and pay my respects to their Elders past, present and emerging. I extend that respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders on the call. Secondly, I also extend my thoughts to our