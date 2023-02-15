Feb 15, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Bapcor Fiscal Year '23 Half Year Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Stefan. Please go ahead, sir.
Stefan Camphausen - Bapcor Limited - CFO
Thank you, operator, and a warm welcome from our side as well. My name is Stefan Camphausen, I'm the CFO of Bapcor. With me are members of Bapcor's executive team, and together, we will present Bapcor's FY '23 half year results in the next 30 minutes or so, followed by a Q&A session.
It is now my pleasure to hand over to Noel Meehan, Bapcor's CEO and Managing Director.
Noel Anthony Meehan - Bapcor Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Thanks, Stefan, and Good morning to everyone on the call. Let me first begin by acknowledging the Traditional Owners on the land on which we meet today and pay my respects to their Elders past, present and emerging. I extend that respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders on the call. Secondly, I also extend my thoughts to our
Half Year 2023 Bapcor Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 15, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...