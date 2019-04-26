Q1 2019 Cloetta AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Jacob Broberg - Cloetta AB(publ)-SVP of Corporate Communications&IR



So welcome to Cloetta Q1 Conference Call. My name is Jacob Broberg, Head of Investor Relations. And as last quarter, I have Henri de Sauvage-Nolting, CEO; and Frans RydÃ©n, CFO, with me here today.



And Henri, you can start. Please go ahead.



Henri de Sauvage-Nolting - Cloetta AB(publ)-President&CEO



Yes, thank you, Jacob. Q1 highlights, of course, very happy to see the fifth quarter of organic growth in the branded business, 71%, and that we have a stable operating profit. Net sales declined organic wise with 3%, more to do with pick & mix. We'll talk about that later. Operating profit adjusted, SEK 166 million, and the cash flow doing well at SEK 154 million and the net debt to EBITDA is still at the target level.



If we then look a little bit more at the markets. We can see that the packaged confectionery markets, again this is the Nielsen numbers