Apr 26, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Jacob Broberg - Cloetta AB(publ)-SVP of Corporate Communications&IR
So welcome to Cloetta Q1 Conference Call. My name is Jacob Broberg, Head of Investor Relations. And as last quarter, I have Henri de Sauvage-Nolting, CEO; and Frans RydÃ©n, CFO, with me here today.
And Henri, you can start. Please go ahead.
Henri de Sauvage-Nolting - Cloetta AB(publ)-President&CEO
Yes, thank you, Jacob. Q1 highlights, of course, very happy to see the fifth quarter of organic growth in the branded business, 71%, and that we have a stable operating profit. Net sales declined organic wise with 3%, more to do with pick & mix. We'll talk about that later. Operating profit adjusted, SEK 166 million, and the cash flow doing well at SEK 154 million and the net debt to EBITDA is still at the target level.
If we then look a little bit more at the markets. We can see that the packaged confectionery markets, again this is the Nielsen numbers
Q1 2019 Cloetta AB Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 26, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...