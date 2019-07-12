Q2 2019 Cloetta AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Jacob Broberg - Cloetta AB(publ)-SVP of Corporate Communications&IR



Good morning, and welcome to Cloetta Q2 Conference Call. My name is Jacob Broberg, I'm Head of Investor Relations here at Cloetta. And as last time, I have Henri de Sauvage-Nolting, our CEO; and Frans RydÃ©n, CFO; with me here today in Stockholm. So I'll start with handing over to Henri to start.



Henri de Sauvage-Nolting - Cloetta AB(publ)-President&CEO



Yes. So thank you for joining us. Q2 as many of you already were predicting, had strong organic growth and also a slightly improved operating profit. Good to see that organic growth came up to 5.7%, both in the branded and the pick & mix. Also, in the operating profit adjusted we made the step up to SEK 161 million, and then operating profit SEK 159 million and the profit for the period SEK 97 million. Same level as last year. Cash flow very much affected by phasing effect. Frans will come back to that later on. And