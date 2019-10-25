Oct 25, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Cloetta Q3 Report 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present Henri de Sauvage-Nolting, President and CEO; and Frans RydÃ©n, CFO. (Operator Instructions)
Speakers, please begin.
Frans RydÃ©n - Cloetta AB(publ)-CFO
Good morning, and welcome to Cloetta's Q3 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. As mentioned, my name is Frans RydÃ©n. I'm the CFO for Cloetta, and I'm joined here today by Henri de Sauvage-Nolting, Cloetta's CEO.
With that, I'm going to hand over to you, Henri.
Henri de Sauvage-Nolting - Cloetta AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you, Frans. So we had a strong organic growth quarter. I mean, I think, everybody knows also from the Capital Markets Day, that is our #1 challenge. So pleased to see another quarter of growth. And if you look at the underlying organic growth, which is how we measure ourselves, we take out the currency effect. We have a
Q3 2019 Cloetta AB Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 25, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...