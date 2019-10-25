Q3 2019 Cloetta AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Frans RydÃ©n - Cloetta AB(publ)-CFO



Good morning, and welcome to Cloetta's Q3 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. As mentioned, my name is Frans RydÃ©n. I'm the CFO for Cloetta, and I'm joined here today by Henri de Sauvage-Nolting, Cloetta's CEO.



With that, I'm going to hand over to you, Henri.



Henri de Sauvage-Nolting - Cloetta AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Frans. So we had a strong organic growth quarter. I mean, I think, everybody knows also from the Capital Markets Day, that is our #1 challenge. So pleased to see another quarter of growth. And if you look at the underlying organic growth, which is how we measure ourselves, we take out the currency effect. We have a