Q4 2019 Cloetta AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nathalie Redmo - Cloetta AB(publ)-Head of IR&Communications



Good morning, and welcome to the Q4 conference call for Cloetta. My name is Nathalie Redmo, and I am the new Head of Investor Relations since beginning of January this year, and I will be your main point of contact here at Cloetta going forward.



With me here today are Henri de Sauvage, CEO; and Frans RydÃ©n, CFO of Cloetta. Henri and Frans will take you through our fourth quarter results, and we will then move on to the Q&A session. And I will now hand over to Henri.



Henri de Sauvage-Nolting - Cloetta AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good. Thank you, Nathalie, very happy to have you on board and being in contact with all our analysts. Looking at the Q4 results, starting off, I'm happy with the results, in particular, the eighth quarter of branded growth which is really good and also that we see progress on the pick & mix business, in particular, in Sweden on the profits,