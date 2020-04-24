Q1 2020 Cloetta AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Nathalie Redmo - Cloetta AB(publ)-Head of IR&Communications



Good morning, and thank you for joining us on the Q1 conference call for Cloetta. My name is Nathalie Redmo, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. With me here today are Henri de Sauvage-Nolting, CEO of Cloetta; and Frans RydÃ©n, CFO. Henri and Frans will take you through our first quarter results as well as provide you with an update with regards to the impact from COVID-19, and we will then move on to a Q&A session.



I will now hand over to Henri.



Henri de Sauvage-Nolting - Cloetta AB(publ)-President&CEO



Yes. Thank you, Nathalie. Good to have you on board. And I think everybody can also see that you've updated and modernized the presentation a bit. And I would have wished that, that would have been the only change for today.



But of course, since the last update, we are living at the moment in a new world. And also, Cloetta is impacted by that. It's good to