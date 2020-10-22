Q3 2020 Cloetta AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Nathalie Redmo - Cloetta AB(publ)-Head of IR&Communications



With me here today are Henri de Sauvage, CEO of Cloetta; and Frans RydÃ©n, CFO. Henri and Frans will take you through our third quarter results, and we will then move on to a Q&A session.



Henri de Sauvage-Nolting - Cloetta AB(publ)-President&CEO



Very good. Thank you, Nathalie. Some key messages to start with for Q3. Very pleased, good to see that we are back to having growth in our branded business. So a good quarter driven by both marketing investments, innovation, but also increased traffic in the nonfood retail stores. A continued recovery for pick & mix, but consumer demand is still very subdued, minus 30%. Of course, it was minus 60% in quarter 2. Traffic is coming