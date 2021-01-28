Q4 2020 Cloetta AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Nathalie Redmo - Cloetta AB(publ)-Head of IR&Communications



Good morning, and thank you for joining us on the Q4 conference call for Cloetta. My name is Nathalie Redmo, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. With me here today are Henri de Sauvage, CEO of Cloetta; and Frans RydÃ©n, CFO. Henri and Frans will take you through our fourth quarter and full year results, and we will then move on to a Q&A session. I will now hand over to you, Henri.



Henri de Sauvage-Nolting - Cloetta AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Nathalie. Quarter 4 was a quarter which on one hand gave us the consequences of the second wave and the associated lockdowns. On the other hand, we kept the progress in the execution of our strategic agenda. If we look at the key things which happened over there, we can, of course, see that the business had a slowdown in Q4, but it's also fair to say it was much less of a slow than in the second wave, in particular in pick &