Q1 2021 Cloetta AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Nathalie Redmo - Cloetta AB(publ)-Head of IR&Communications



So good morning, and thank you for joining us on the Q1 conference call for Cloetta. My name is Nathalie Redmo, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. With me here today are CEO, Henri de Sauvage; and Frans RydÃ©n, CFO. Henri and Frans will take you through our first quarter results, and we will then move on to a Q&A session.



And I will now hand over to you, Henri.



Henri de Sauvage-Nolting - Cloetta AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good. Thank you, Nathalie, and welcome, everybody. A few key messages on what we did see in the business in Q1. So it's very pleasing to see that the branded business came back to growth whilst we still have quite some out-of-home channels with a lot less shoppers.



Pick & mix was still negatively impacted by COVID although March was a good month, which we'll show you later that, of course, has to do both with the comparator and also that