Q2 2021 Cloetta AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Nathalie Redmo - Cloetta AB(publ)-Head of IR&Communications



So good morning, and thank you for joining us on the Q2 conference call for Cloetta. My name is Nathalie Redmo, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. I'm here today with Henri de Sauvage, CEO of Cloetta; and Frans RydÃ©n, CFO. Henri and Frans will take you through our second quarter results, and we will then move on to a Q&A session. And I will now hand over to Henri.



Henri de Sauvage-Nolting - Cloetta AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Natalie. So pleased to have you here and be able to talk a bit through the Q2 results. The key messages are that we've seen a strong rebound in both of our segments and also a healthy profitability coming back in the business. Now that society starts to open up and, of course, as well as a result of the many actions we have been working on over the last 12 months.



Sales of the branded packaged products are back at pre-pandemic levels.