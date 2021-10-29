Oct 29, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Nathalie Redmo - Cloetta AB(publ)-Head of IR&Communications
Good morning, and thank you for joining us on the Q3 Conference Call for Cloetta. My name is Nathalie Redmo, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. With me here today are Henri de Sauvage, CEO of Cloetta; and Frans Ryden, CFO. Henri and Frans will take you through our third quarter results, and we will then move on to a Q&A session. And I will now hand over to Henri.
Henri de Sauvage-Nolting - Cloetta AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you, Nathalie, and welcome, everybody. Overall, a good quarter, really happy with that. The sales of our branded business went up with 4%, but it was also notably higher than the previous record we had, which was 2019. So we're lying something like 5% over 2019 sales. So that's really good to see that we're back on track on that growth journey. Also the pick & mix business recovered. We're still not completely back to 2019 levels. But as we
Q3 2021 Cloetta AB Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 29, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...