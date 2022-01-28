Q4 2021 Cloetta AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Nathalie Redmo - Cloetta AB(publ)-Head of IR&Communications



Welcome, and thank you for joining us on the Q4 conference call for Cloetta. My name is Nathalie Redmo, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. I'm here today with our CEO, Henri de Sauvage; as well as CFO, Frans RydÃ©n. Henri and Frans will take you through our fourth quarter results, and we will then move on to Q&A session.



And I will then hand over to you, Henri.



Henri de Sauvage-Nolting - Cloetta AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Nathalie. So good to have you here again. A few key messages, the things we really believe are important for you to know. And of course, very happy to say that the branded sales was really great during the quarter. I mean, nearly double digit, and that doesn't happen so often in a Northern European-based company, I would say. And it is also now that we are again above the 2019 level. So where we left is, you could say, before the pandemic,