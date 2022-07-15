Q2 2022 Cloetta AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Nathalie Redmo - Cloetta AB(publ)-Head of IR&Communications



Good morning, and thank you for joining us on the Q2 conference call for Cloetta. My name is Nathalie Redmo, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. I'm here today with Henri de Sauvage, CEO of Cloetta; and Frans Ryden, CFO. Henri and Frans will take you through our results for the second quarter and we will then move on to a Q&A session.



And I will now hand over to Henri.



Henri de Sauvage-Nolting - Cloetta AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Nathalie. So, first of all, I want to say that I'm really pleased with the quarter with a double-digit growth and also the step-up in profitability. That was really pleasing to see in very uncertain and turbulent times, I would say.



So a few highlights I would like to share with you. So the communicated pricing became effective in quarter 2, which you can also see in our results where we do not see a flattening yet and new