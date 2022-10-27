Q3 2022 Cloetta AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Welcome, and thank you for joining us on the Q3 conference call for Cloetta. My name is Nathalie Redmo, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. I'm here today with Henri de Sauvage, CEO of Cloetta; and Frans RydÃ©n, CFO. Henri and Frans will take you through our results for the third quarter, and we will then move on to a Q&A session.



Thank you, Nathalie. So welcome also from my side. We had another quarter with continued growth and first and foremost a very strong focus on pricing execution that at the time is the name of the game.



If we look a bit more in detail, we have a seventh quarter of growth in the branded business, of course, a lot being pricing, but also supported by increased marketing and innovation efforts, and I'll show you a few examples later on.