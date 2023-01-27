Q4 2022 Cloetta AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Cloetta Interim Report Q4 2022 Conference Call. I am George, the chorus call operator. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



Nathalie Redmo - Cloetta AB(publ)-Head of IR&Communications



So welcome, and thank you for joining us on the Q4 conference call for Cloetta. My name is Nathalie Redmo, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. I'm here today with Henri de Sauvage, CEO of Cloetta; and Frans RydÃ©n, CFO. Henri and Frans will take you through our fourth quarter and year-end results, and we will then move on to a Q&A session.



I will now hand over to Henri.



Henri de Sauvage-Nolting - Cloetta AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Nathalie. So if we look at the quarter 4 results, I would say it is all best described by strong sales and an improved profitability, while the circumstances were challenging. And