Q1 2023 Cloetta AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Cloetta Interim Report Q1 2023 Conference Call. I'm Tasha, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, it is my pleasure to hand over to Nathalie Redmo, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Nathalie Redmo - Cloetta AB(publ)-Head of IR&Communications



Thank you for joining us on the Q1 conference call for Cloetta. My name is Nathalie Redmo, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. I'm here today with Henri de Sauvage, CEO of Cloetta; and Frans Ryden, CFO. Henri and Frans will take you through our first quarter results, and we will then move on to a Q&A session.



And I will now hand over to Henri.



Henri de Sauvage-Nolting - Cloetta AB(publ)-President&CEO



Yes. Thank you, Nathalie. Welcome everybody, a new year, quarter 1, and we are off to a very strong start when you look at our growth, which is also bringing us