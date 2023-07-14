Q2 2023 Cloetta AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Nathalie Redmo - Cloetta AB(publ)-Head of IR&Communications
So thank you for joining us on the Q2 conference call for Cloetta. My name is Nathalie Redmo, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. I'm here today with Henri de Sauvage, CEO of Cloetta; and Frans RydÃ©n, CFO. Henri and Frans will take you through our results for the second quarter, and we will then move on to a Q&A session.
And I will now hand over to Henri.
Henri de Sauvage-Nolting - Cloetta AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you, Nathalie. So this is the normal agenda. We start with the quarterly update from me. So what are the key messages? That we had a lot of growth, as I think we all expected, so high organic growth, and also continued profit improvement that makes us proud of these results.
So strong growth in the Branded business of 14.8% organic, and also a favorable mix from higher-margin products, that's also quite important. Pick & mix having
Jul 14, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
