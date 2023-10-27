Q3 2023 Cloetta AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Cloetta Interim Report Q3 2023 Conference Call. I am George, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Henri de Sauvage-Nolting. Please go ahead.



Henri de Sauvage-Nolting - Cloetta AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good. Thank you, and welcome, everybody. In the room here, it's me; and Frans RydÃ©n, the CFO, and we will take you through the quarter 3 results.



So if we go to the agenda, we have the quarterly update, the financials and then a few remarks on some strategic updates. And then, of course, we'll open for the Q&A.



So another strong quarter for Cloetta. Very strong double-digit organic growth in the Branded business, that is now 20 quarters of growth that in the respect of the 10 years without