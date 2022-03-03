Q4 2021 Orion Group Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to Orion Holdings' Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Francis Okoniewski, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Francis John Okoniewski - Orion Group Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Orion Group Holdings' Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Fran Okoniewski, Vice President of Investor Relations, and joining me today is Mark Stauffer, Orion Group Holdings' President and Chief Executive Officer.
Regarding the format of the call, we've allocated about 10 minutes for prepared remarks in which Mark will highlight our results and update our market outlook. We will then open the call for questions.
Through the course of this conference call, we'll make projections and forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, our end markets, revenues, gross profits, gross margin, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, backlog, projects and
