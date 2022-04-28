Q1 2022 Orion Group Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Orion Group Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn this conference over to your host, Francis Okoniewski, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.



Francis John Okoniewski - Orion Group Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Laura. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Orion Group Holdings' First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Joining me today are Austin Shanfelter, Orion Group Holdings' Interim Chief Executive Officer; and [Craig Owen], currently serving in the capacity of Chief Financial Officer Adviser.



Regarding the format of the call, we've allocated about 10 minutes for prepared remarks in which Austin and Craig will highlight our results and update our outlook. We will then open the call for questions.



During the course of this conference call, we will make projections and other forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, our end