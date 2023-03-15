Q4 2022 Orion Group Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you all for joining us today to discuss Orion Group Holdings fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. We issued our earnings release after market last night. It is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at oriongroupholdingsinc.com.



I'm here today with Travis Boone, Chief Executive Officer of Orion; and Scott Thanisch, Chief Financial Officer. On today's call, management will provide prepared remarks and then we'll open up the call for your questions.



