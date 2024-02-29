SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Reports Significant Q4 Revenue Growth and Improved Adjusted EBITDA

Record Quarter Marks Substantial Year-Over-Year Gains

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Q4 revenue surged by 80% to $17.1 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Improved by 80% year-over-year in Q4.
  • Bookings Backlog: Combined cumulative subscriptions & bookings backlog reached $661 million, doubling year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: Decreased by 42% to $18.003 million in Q4 and by 24% to $88.937 million for the full year.
  • Liquidity: Total cash balance exceeded $200 million.
  • Outlook: 2024 revenue projected between $63 to $77 million, with a 2025 target exceeding $100 million.
Article's Main Image

On February 29, 2024, SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing a record quarter with an 80% increase in Q4 revenue to $17.1 million and a significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA by 80% year-over-year. The company, a pioneer in conversational intelligence, has demonstrated robust financial growth and operational achievements, signaling a strong market position in the voice AI industry.

SoundHound AI Inc is renowned for its independent Voice AI platform, which empowers businesses across various sectors to provide superior conversational experiences. The company's integration of new generative AI capabilities and the acquisition of SYNQ3, which positions SoundHound as the largest voice AI provider for restaurants, have been pivotal in driving consumer engagement and expanding market penetration.

1763316722548502528.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

Despite the impressive revenue growth, SoundHound AI Inc faced challenges, as reflected in its net loss figures. The Q4 net loss decreased by 42% to $18.003 million, and the full-year net loss saw a 24% reduction to $88.937 million. These losses highlight the company's ongoing investments in research and development, as well as sales and marketing efforts to capture a larger share of the rapidly evolving AI market.

Operating expenses for Q4 were reduced by 23% to $29.540 million, with significant cuts in sales and marketing (-34%) and research and development (-41%). This strategic reduction in expenses, alongside revenue growth, contributed to the improved bottom line.

SoundHound AI Inc's financial achievements, particularly the doubling of its bookings backlog to $661 million, underscore the company's potential for sustained revenue growth and market expansion. This backlog, combined with a strong liquidity position—with a total cash balance exceeding $200 million—positions the company to capitalize on the increasing demand for AI solutions.

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from the financial statements include:

- Revenue: Q4 saw a leap to $17.147 million, a significant increase from the previous year's $9.501 million.

- Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses for the year were reduced by 16% to $114.481 million.

- Net Loss Per Share: Decreased from $0.15 in Q4 of the previous year to $0.07 in the current year.

- Adjusted EBITDA: Improved to $(3.676 million) in Q4, a substantial increase from $(18.821 million) in the prior year.

These metrics are crucial as they provide insights into the company's operational efficiency, cost management, and overall financial health.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, SoundHound AI Inc anticipates continued growth, projecting full-year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $63 to $77 million, with a midpoint target of $70 million. The company also sets an ambitious 2025 outlook, expecting to accelerate growth with revenue exceeding $100 million and achieving positive adjusted EBITDA.

CEO Keyvan Mohajer expressed confidence in the company's trajectory, stating,

Our pace and agility amid this AI revolution has put us ahead of the field when it comes to delivering real commercial value."
CFO Nitesh Sharan also emphasized the company's strong finish to the year and its readiness to meet the surging customer demand for AI solutions.

For a more detailed analysis and additional information, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review SoundHound AI Inc's SEC filings, which will be available on the company's website and included in the upcoming 10-K filing.

Investors and media can access more details through the contact information provided, with Scott Smith handling investor relations and Fiona McEvoy managing media inquiries.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SoundHound AI Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.