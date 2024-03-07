AvePoint Inc (AVPT, Financial), a leading provider of Microsoft 365 data management solutions, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company released its 8-K filing on February 29, 2024, showcasing significant growth in its SaaS revenue and overall financial health.

AvePoint's full year SaaS revenue reached $161.0 million, marking a 37% increase from the previous year, while total revenue grew by 17% to $271.8 million. The company's total ARR also saw a notable rise to $264.5 million, a 23% year-over-year growth, or 24% when adjusted for foreign exchange (FX) impacts.

Financial Performance and Operational Efficiency

The fourth quarter of 2023 was particularly strong for AvePoint, with total revenue of $74.6 million, a 17% increase from the same period in 2022. SaaS revenue for the quarter was $45.3 million, up 37% year-over-year. This growth reflects the company's ability to capitalize on the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions and data management.

GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter was $55.0 million, compared to $44.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The non-GAAP gross profit was even higher at $56.1 million, with a non-GAAP gross margin of 75.2%, indicating improved profitability and operational efficiency.

One of the most significant turnarounds was in operating income. AvePoint reported a GAAP operating income of $0.9 million for the fourth quarter, a substantial improvement from a GAAP operating loss of $(8.0) million for the same period in the previous year. The full year also showed improvement, with a GAAP operating loss of $(15.4) million, compared to $(41.1) million for the full year 2022.

Strategic Initiatives and Future Outlook

AvePoint's CEO, Dr. Tianyi Jiang, highlighted the company's strategic initiatives, including the launch of AvePoint Opus, an AI-powered information lifecycle management solution, and the investment in A3Ventures, a growth equity fund targeting B2B software companies. These moves are expected to complement AvePoint's technology portfolio and drive further innovation.

For the first quarter of 2024, AvePoint expects total revenues between $71.4 million and $73.4 million, with non-GAAP operating income projected to be between $3.3 million and $4.3 million. The full year 2024 outlook anticipates total ARR between $314.7 million and $320.7 million, total revenues between $308.6 million and $316.6 million, and non-GAAP operating income between $27.4 million and $30.4 million.

AvePoint's solid financial results and strategic investments position the company well for continued growth and leadership in the SaaS and data management market. The company's focus on AI integration and global expansion through partnerships and investments underscores its commitment to innovation and customer success.

AvePoint's continued growth and improved profitability demonstrate its strong position in the software industry, particularly in the SaaS sector. The company's focus on expanding its product offerings and strategic investments are expected to drive further success and value for shareholders.

