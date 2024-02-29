Sweetgreen Inc (SG) Reports Narrowed Losses and Revenue Growth in FY 2023

Despite Operational Losses, Sweetgreen Sees Improvement in Restaurant-Level Profit Margins

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: Increased by 24% to $584.0 million for FY 2023.
  • Same-Store Sales Change: Reported a 4% increase for FY 2023.
  • Net Loss: Decreased to $(113.4) million in FY 2023 from $(190.4) million in FY 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Improved to $(2.8) million for FY 2023 from $(49.9) million in FY 2022.
  • Restaurant-Level Profit Margin: Increased to 17% for FY 2023, up from 15% in FY 2022.
  • Net New Restaurant Openings: 35 new openings in FY 2023 compared to 36 in the previous year.
Article's Main Image

On February 29, 2024, Sweetgreen Inc (SG, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for its mission-driven approach to offering healthier food options, reported a significant 24% increase in total revenue for the fiscal year, amounting to $584.0 million. This growth is attributed to the addition of 45 net new restaurant openings and a 6% increase in same-store sales, which included a 5% benefit from menu price increases and a 1% increase in traffic/mix.

1763317077638279168.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

Sweetgreen Inc (SG, Financial) experienced a reduction in net loss to $(113.4) million in FY 2023 from $(190.4) million in FY 2022, showing a significant improvement in its financial health. The net loss margin also improved to (19)% from (41)% in the previous fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA, a key metric for evaluating a company's operational performance, showed a notable improvement to $(2.8) million from $(49.9) million in FY 2022. Despite these positive trends, the company still faces challenges, including a competitive market and the need to maintain growth momentum while managing operational costs effectively.

Financial Achievements

The company's restaurant-level profit margin increased to 17% for FY 2023, up from 15% in FY 2022, indicating improved efficiency in restaurant operations. This is particularly important for the restaurant industry, where margins are often tight and operational efficiency can be a significant driver of profitability. The increase in restaurant-level profit margin reflects the impact of menu price increases, labor optimization, and improvements in supply chain sourcing.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

Key details from the income statement show that the loss from operations decreased to $(122.3) million in FY 2023 from $(193.3) million in FY 2022, with the loss from operations margin improving to (21)% from (41)%. The balance sheet indicates that Sweetgreen Inc (SG, Financial) ended the fiscal year with $257.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease from $331.6 million in the previous year. Total assets stood at $856.6 million, while total liabilities were $374.0 million.

Looking Ahead

For fiscal year 2024, Sweetgreen Inc (SG, Financial) anticipates 23-27 net new restaurant openings, revenue ranging from $655 million to $670 million, and a same-store sales change between 3-5%. The company also expects an adjusted EBITDA between $8 million to $15 million, signaling a move towards profitability. CEO Jonathan Neman expressed optimism for the year ahead, citing a strong foundation, focus on menu innovation, and the Infinite Kitchen initiative to drive traffic and demand.

As Sweetgreen Inc (SG, Financial) continues to expand and innovate within the restaurant industry, investors and potential GuruFocus.com members should monitor the company's ability to maintain growth, manage costs, and improve profitability in the coming fiscal year.

For a more detailed analysis and further information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sweetgreen Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.