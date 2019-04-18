Full Year 2018 OVS SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in today's operation regarding the full year result of OVS. Well, I'll start saying that yes, it has been a difficult year for this industry and for OVS as well. Summer heat headwind like e-commerce growth and market reduction are impacting the performance of retailers, our partner retailers in particular all across Europe with very few exceptions.



Nevertheless, the disappointing performance that OVS achieved in 2018 has been also impacted by extraordinary obstacles, which are peculiar somehow of our country and our company. In particular, as explained, weather in the second half has been extremely unfavorable and with average temperature